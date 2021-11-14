Cousins throws 2 TDs, Vikings bounce back to beat Chargers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Conklin, Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and a score, and the Minnesota Vikings bounced back after a trying couple of weeks to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 Sunday. Justin Jefferson had nine receptions for 143 yards to help Minnesota improve to 4-5 and end a two-game losing streak after it squandered late leads to Dallas and Baltimore. Los Angeles has dropped three of its past four to fall to 5-4.