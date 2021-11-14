Dane Hansen wins Dubai Championship, 2nd European Tour win

DUBAI (AP) — Danish player Joachim B. Hansen hit a 4-under 68 to hold off co-overnight leaders Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger by one stroke to win the Dubai Championship. Hansen had four birdies to finish at 23 under overall having opened with a 9-under 63 in the first round. Hansen and the Italian Laporta are both outside the top 150 in the world and this was only the 170th-ranked Hansen’s second European Tour win. The other was at the Joburg Open in November 2020. Weisberger’s excellent 7-under 65 was even more impressive considering that the Austrian recovered from a bogey on No. 2 to make eight birdies.