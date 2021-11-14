Florida beats rival FSU 71-55 to end 7-game skid in series

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six blocks as Florida knocked off No. 20 Florida State 71-55 to end a seven-game losing streak in the series. The Gators won their first game against their biggest in-state rival since 2013 and took a huge step forward in coach Mike White’s seventh season. Four Florida players scored in double figures. Malik Osborne led the Seminoles with 18 points and six rebounds. Matthew Cleveland added 11 points and six boards.