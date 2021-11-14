Kreider scores SO winner, Rangers beat Devils 4-3

By MICHAEL DOMINSKI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3. Kaapo Kaako had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere also scored to help the Rangers win their third straight and beat the Devils for the seventh straight time. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves. Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist, and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood had 30 saves before leaving in the third period and entering concussion protocol. Jonathan Bernier made eight saves in relief of Blackwood.