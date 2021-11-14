Mayfield injury, blowout loss ends rough week for Browns

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A right knee injury to Baker Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns with no hope of beating the New England Patriots. Their hopes for the rest of the season took a big blow, too. The departure of the Browns quarterback was a demoralizing way to complete a week in which the Browns finally rid themselves of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and lost running back Nick Chubb to a positive COVID-19 test. The Browns were coming off a win over Cincinnati. But they fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left. New England won 45-7.