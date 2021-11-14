Mikulasikova paces No. 17 Ohio State women to 86-48 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova tied her career high, scoring 19 points to pace the Ohio State women, tied at No. 17 in the rankings, to an 86-48 victory over Norfolk State. Eleven of 12 Buckeyes scored, with Taylor Mikesell coming off the bench to drain four 3-pointers and add 12 points. Jacy Sheldon missed her only shot from the floor, a 3, but added 10 points on a perfect 10-of-10 at the foul line. Ohio State was 22 of 28 at the line. Janay Turner and Tatiana Jones paced the Spartans with 11 points apiece.