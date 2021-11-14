Nelly Korda overcomes triple bogey to win LPGA in playoff

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Right when it looked as though Nelly Korda had thrown away her chance to win, she recovered to win a four-way playoff. Korda was tied for the lead when she made triple bogey on the 17th hole. But the 23-year-old American birdied the 18th. That got her into a playoff at the Pelican Women’s Championship when Lexi Thompson finished bogey-bogey. That set up a four-way playoff with Sei Young Kim and Lydia Ko. Korda ended it quickly with a 12-foot birdie on the first extra hole. It was her fourth win of the year.