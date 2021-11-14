No. 17 Georgia Tech women pull away from Belmont 58-45

ATLANTA (AP) — Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points with seven assists and seven rebounds and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Belmont 58-45. After Belmont built a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Georgia Tech clamped down on the defensive and limited the Bruins to 2-for-13 shooting and forced five turnovers holding Belmont to four points. The Bruins regrouped and stayed within striking distance, and Jamilyn Kinney’s 3-pointer with 5:20 remaining reduced Belmont’s deficit to 45-43. But Lahtinen scored six of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 points down the stretch and Lorela Cubaj made 3 of 4 fouls shots and Belmont went cold and failed to score in the last four minutes.