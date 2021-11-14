Skip to Content
No. 18 Tennessee rolls over East Tennessee St 94-62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a career-high 23 points and Kennedy Chandler added 16 as No. 18 Tennessee beat East Tennessee State 94-62. Nkamhoua, a 6-foot-8 junior, shot 9 for 14 and also had eight rebounds as the Volunteers improved to 2-0. John Fulkerson, in his first action of the season, had 10 rebounds to go with six points for Tennessee. Jordan King scored 20 points for East Tennessee State.

