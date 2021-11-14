No. 5 NC State women top Florida; coach Moore gets 750th win

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 18 points, Kia Crutchfield had 17 and No. 5 North Carolina State routed Florida 85-52. The Wolfpack closed the first quarter on a 19-3 run and kept pulling away. N.C. State coach Wes Moore earned his 750th career victory. Now in his ninth season with the Wolfpack, he’s 750-235 with previous stops at Maryville College, Francis Marion and Chattanooga. N.C. State is 2-1 this season. Kiara Smith scored 16 points and Nina Rickards had 12 points for Florida, which is 1-2.