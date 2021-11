GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Karolina Pliskova rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 to remain in contention for a spot in the final four of the WTA Finals. The third-seeded Pliskova will advance if Anett Kontaveit defeats Garbiñe Muguruza in Sunday’s late match. French Open champion Krejcikova finished the tournament 0-3 and is eliminated. Pliskova now holds a 3-0 career record against Krejcikova.