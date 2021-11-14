Serbia shocks Portugal to join Spain, Croatia at World Cup
Spain, Serbia and Croatia are heading to next year’s World Cup. Sweden, Portugal and Russia have to wait for the playoffs. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia on Sunday in Lisbon in World Cup qualifying. Portugal still has a chance to qualify but must navigate the playoffs in March. Spain beat Sweden 1-0 to qualify and send their visitors to the playoffs. Croatia’s 1-0 win over Russia also secured its qualification for the World Cup.
