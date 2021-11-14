Skier Hirschbühl leads Austrian 1-2 at WCup parallel race

LECH-ZÜRS, Austria (AP) — Austrian skier Christian Hirschbühl has edged teammate Dominik Raschner in the final of a men’s World Cup parallel event for his first career victory. Hirschbühl was .5 of a second behind after the first run but won by .07 on aggregate after the decisive leg. Both Austrians defeated a Norwegian opponent in the semifinal. Hirschbühl upset Henrik Kristoffersen and Raschner beat Atle Lie McGrath. McGrath won the duel for third place against Kristoffersen by .15. Defending overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault failed to qualify for the main event.