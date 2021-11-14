Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:04 PM

STAT WATCH: Badie 1st since ’19 to top 200 yards in 4 games

KTVZ

By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer

Missouri’s Tyler Badie is the only player in the country to run for at least 200 yards in four different games in a season. His latest was Saturday, when he carried 34 times for 209 in a 31-28 win over South Carolina. His average of just under 123 yards per game ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and fourth nationally. Kansas’ point total in its stunning 57-56 overtime win at Texas was the Jayhawks’ highest in a road game in program history. Appalachian State has intercepted eight passes over its last three games and returned four for touchdowns. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content