Titans’ NFL-best winning streak now 6, edge Saints 23-21

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the New Orleans Saints 23-21 on Sunday for their NFL-best sixth straight victory. The Titans (8-2) also became the second team in NFL history to win five straight over playoff teams from the season before. They joined the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles. Tennessee improved to 7-0 overall against 2020 playoff teams this season. The Saints (5-4) dropped their second straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury. Trevor Siemian threw a 15-yard TD pass to Marquez Callaway with 1:16 left. His pass to Mark Ingram on the 2-point conversion fell incomplete.