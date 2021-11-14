Washington fires coach Jimmy Lake after less than 2 seasons

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has fired head coach Jimmy Lake, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen. Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25. The Huskies stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent from the fan base. Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon where Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.