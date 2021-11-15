Arizona State uses late surge to beat North Florida 72-63

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DJ Horne made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, and Arizona State closed on a 12-5 surge to beat North Florida 72-63. After the Ospreys pulled to 60-58 with 3:49 remaining, Jamiya Neal answered with a 3-pointer and Marreon Jackson added two more from beyond the arc as Arizona State (2-1) pulled away. Jackson finished with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Kimani Lawrence added 12 points and Jalen Graham had 10 for the Sun Devils. Jose Placer scored 25 points and had six assists to lead North Florida (0-4), which faced a Pac-12 opponent for the first time.