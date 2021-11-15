Bennett running away with starting QB job for No. 1 Georgia

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett’s legs are a big reason he has kept the starting quarterback job for top-ranked Georgia. Bennett’s advantage is his ability to gain yards as a runner. He has kept the starting job even after JT Daniels, who opened the season as the starter, has returned from an injury. Bennett is expected to start again for the Bulldogs against Charleston Southern this week. Some observers believe Daniels would provide Georgia’s best hope for winning the SEC and national championships. Coach Kirby Smart is basing his faith in Bennett on what he has seen in practice and in games.