Browns’ Mayfield slowed by knee bruise, QB’s latest injury

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Banged-up Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is day to day after bruising his right knee in Sunday’s blowout loss at New England _ his latest injury. Mayfield has been playing with a damaged left shoulder for several weeks and had to leave in the third quarter after being hit by blitzing Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Mayfield struggled to stand before being assessed in the sideline medical tent. Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum finished the game. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide much information on Mayfield other than to say he was “feeling good about where he is.” Stefanski said the team’s medical staff has ruled out any structural damage.