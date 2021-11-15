Caleb Nero’s late layup gets North Dakota past Montana 79-77

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Caleb Nero scored the game-winner with three seconds remaining to give North Dakota a 79-77 victory over Montana. Brandon Whitney’s jumper for Montana tied the game 70-70 with 30 seconds left before Nero scored. Mitchell Sueker and Brendan Howard scored 18 points apiece for North Dakota (1-1). Nero finished with 14 points. Whitney scored a career-high 30 points for the Grizzlies (1-2). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 12 points.