Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas top AP Top 25; Michigan up to No. 4

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas hold the top three spots in first regular-season AP Top 25. The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State. No. 4 Michigan moved up two spots and Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, Baylor and Illinois round out the top 10.