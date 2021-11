LAS VEGAS — Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points as UNLV held off North Dakota State 64-62 in nonconference play.Donovan Williams had 15 points for the Rebels (3-0). Jordan McCabe added 13 points, while Royce Hamm Jr. snagged 17 rebounds.Rocky Kreuser had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bison (2-1).