Horston’s 2nd half leads No. 16 Tennessee women past USF

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, Tamari Key had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, and No. 16 Tennessee beat No. 23 South Florida 52-49. Tennessee took its first lead since 18-16 on Key’s putback in the lane with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter for a 47-46 lead. But Elisa Pinzan sank an open 3-pointer from the wing as USF retook the lead with 44.6 left. Horston then went to the line on three straight possessions. She converted a three-point play with 39.4 seconds and twice went 1 for 2 at the stripe, leaving USF a chance to tie it. After a USF timeout with 9.3 seconds, Tennessee’s defense locked down and didn’t allow the Bulls to get off a quality shot before the buzzer.