PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koby McEwen had 21 points as Weber State narrowly defeated Duquesne 63-59. Dillon Jones had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Weber State. Cody Carlson added 10 points. Jamison Overton had three blocks. Jackie Johnson III had 27 points for the Dukes. Kevin Easley Jr. added 10 points. Tre Williams had nine rebounds.