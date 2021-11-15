NBA fines Timberwolves $250K for illegal offseason workouts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA has fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside their home market. The league said the activities took place in early September in the Miami area, where new co-owner Alex Rodriguez resides. The team and players posted several photos and videos to social media during the trip, which took place about two weeks before president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was fired.