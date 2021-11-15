Ronaldo: Portugal can overcome letdown after qualifying loss

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Portugal to rebound quickly after the stunning loss that kept the team from securing a spot at next year’s World Cup. Portugal conceded in the 90th minute in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Serbia at home and was relegated to a playoff that will be played next year with 11 other nations. Ronaldo says “football has shown us time and time again that sometimes the most difficult paths are the ones that lead us to the most desired outcomes.” The 36-year-old veteran could be facing his last World Cup after making four straight appearances in the tournament since 2006.