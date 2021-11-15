Scotland spoils Denmark’s perfect record in WCup qualifying

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — John Souttar has scored in his first international game for three years to give Scotland a 2-0 win over Denmark in World Cup qualifying and secure a home draw in the playoffs. Denmark had already won Group F but Scotland spoiled the European Championship semifinalist’s perfect record as they aimed to win 10 games out of 10. Souttar gave Scotland the lead in the first half and Ché Adams scored a second goal late on after Denmark’s Mikael Uhre missed a good chance. Israel beat the Faeroe Islands 3-2. Austria won 4-1 against Moldova.