Steffen earns US No. 1 goalkeeper job, will start at Jamaica

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Zack Steffen has earned the No. 1 goalkeeper position on the U.S. national team and will start his third straight World Cup qualifier when the Americans play Jamaica. American coach Gregg Berhalter said Steffen’s superior footwork and ability to aid possession were the decisive factors. Berhalter said star Christian Pulisic will play a role in the match, the start of the second half of qualifying, but he wasn’t sure whether the 23-year-old attacker will start. The U.S. leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 14 points, ahead of Mexico on goal difference, followed by Canada with 13 and Panama with 11.