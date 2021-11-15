Vasilevskiy makes 25 saves, Lightning beat Islanders 4-1

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions are 6-0-2 over the last eight games. Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who have lost three in a row. Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots. It was the Islanders’ 12th of 13 games during a season-opening road trip. New York will play its home opener at the new UBS Arena Saturday night against Calgary.