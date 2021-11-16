Bacot rallies No. 18 North Carolina past Charleston 94-83

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored a career-high 24 points as No. 18 North Carolina rallied in the second half to beat Charleston 94-83. Bacot tied his career best with six blocks and added 12 rebounds. North Carolina improved to 3-0 its first win of the season. The Cougars outplayed the Tar Heels for the first 20 minutes and led by six at the break. But behind Bacot, North Carolina started the second half on a 23-9 run. Reyne Smith led the Cougars with 19 points off five 3-pointers.