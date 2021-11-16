Cavs rookie Mobley to miss weeks with right elbow sprain

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley could be sidelined for a month with a sprained right elbow suffered Monday night in a loss to Boston. The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft got hurt when his arm got tied up while battling Celtics center Enes Kanter. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff called the injury a “freak thing” because it happened on a common play. The team said an MRI confirmed the original diagnosis of a sprain and estimated Mobley’s return in 2 to 4 weeks. Mobley’s loss is a blow to the Cavs as he’s helped them get off to a surprisingly strong start at 9-6.