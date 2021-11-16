French skier Théaux crashes in training, will miss Olympics

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — French alpine skier Adrien Théaux needed surgery after he crashed in training in the United States and will miss the Olympic season. The French ski federation says the three-time Olympian has fractured his left elbow and his right tibia and ankle. He crashed in a super-G practice run at Copper Mountain, Colorado. The team says the 37-year-old racer had surgery in Vail on Monday evening and will soon return to France. Théaux is a three-time race winner on the World Cup circuit. He also took bronze in super-G at the 2015 world championships held at Vail-Beaver Creek.