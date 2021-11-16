Fuente out after 6 seasons as Virginia Tech head coach

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

Athletic director Whit Babcock says Virginia Tech and football coach Justin Fuente have mutually agreed to part ways. The move is effective immediately, with two games left in the season. In a statement, Babcock said co-defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator J,C. Price will lead the Hokies through their final two regular season games. Fuente, in his sixth season in Blacksburg, Virginia, compiled a 43-31 record. The Hokies travel to Miami on Saturday and close the season at Virginia.