PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaylan Gainey had 19 points as Brown rolled past Johnson & Wales (Rhode Island) 98-47. Nana Owusu-Anane had 13 points and seven rebounds for Brown. Kino Lilly Jr. added 10 points. Malachi Ndur had eight rebounds. Gainey hit 8 of 10 shots. Andre McFadden had 10 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Wildcats.