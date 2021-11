EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evan Kuhlman had a career-high 23 points as Evansville defeated DePauw 69-58. Jawaun Newton had 15 points and six rebounds for Evansville. Noah Frederking added 11 points. Shamar Givance had 11 points and seven assists. Elijah Hales had 18 points for the Division III Tigers. Grant Niego added 12 points. Nolan Niego had 10 points.