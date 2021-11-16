Le’Veon Bell waived by Ravens after minimal impact

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have waived running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell was one of three veterans the Ravens picked up after losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to preseason injuries. Baltimore also brought in Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, and Bell had the fewest carries of the three even though Murray has missed the past three games with an ankle injury. The 29-year-old Bell rushed for 83 yards on 31 carries for the Ravens. He did run for two touchdowns.