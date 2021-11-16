Medvedev beats Zverev and edges closer to ATP Finals semis

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is inching closer to the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev to make it two wins out of two in Turin. Medvedev won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title. He took just over 2 1/2 hours to beat Zverev in three sets and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins. He leads Red Group and will be guaranteed a place in the final four if first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz beats local favorite Matteo Berrettini later Tuesday.