No. 5 Villanova holds off hot-shooting Howard 100-81

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Slater hit all four 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie scored 21 and No. 5 Villanova knocked off Howard 100-81. The Wildcats made 14 3-pointers and all 26 free throws. Kyle Foster led Howard with 19 points. Howard hit 11 straight shots in the first half to keep the game close. Villanova led by only eight points at halftime. Both teams shot 56.6% from the field.