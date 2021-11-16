Oklahoma St beats UMass Lowell behind Cisse’s double-double

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 14 points, Moussa Cisse had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma State beat UMass Lowell 80-58 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Oklahoma State pulled away with a 10-0 run early in the second half to build an 18-point lead. Avery Anderson III scored five points during the run, and the Cowboys led by double figures the rest of the game. Bryce Williams added 11 points and Anderson and Kalib Boone each had 10 points for Oklahoma State. Isaac Likekele had four assists to move into eighth on Oklahoma State’s career list.