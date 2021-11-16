Panthers lose Barkov to injury, but stay unbeaten at home

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots and the Florida Panthers overcame the loss of center Aleksander Barkov to remain unbeaten at home with a 6-1 rout of the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano each scored a goal, Ryan Lomberg recorded his first of the season and Patric Hornqvist had a goal and an assist. Ilya Sorokin was pulled after allowing four goals in the first period for the Islanders and was replaced Semyon Varlamov, who finished with 17 saves. Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders.