Phanatic is back! The original Phanatic can stay in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fire up the hot dog cannon! The Phillie Phanatic is back to his usual look following the settlement of a lawsuit. The Phillies and Harrison/Erickson reached a settlement his week that allowed the more familiar version to return in 2022 to Citizens Bank Park. Harrison/Erickson is the New York company that created the Phanatic. The Phillies unveiled the redesign of the green mascot in February 2020. The new look featured flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail, blue socks with red shoes, plus a set of scales under the arms.