Racism in English cricket recounted by Rafiq at parliament

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq has told a British parliamentary hearing that he was humiliated by the racist abuse and bullying he suffered at England’s most successful cricket club. Rafiq was in tears at times giving testimony. Rafiq says Yorkshire teammates used an offensive term referencing his Pakistani heritage and the leadership at the 33-time winners of the English county championship failed to act on the racism. Rafiq told a House of Commons select committee overseeing sport “there just seemed to be an acceptance in the institution from the leaders and no one stamped it out.”