Richards, Busio enter US lineup for Cup qualifier at Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Defender Chris Richards and midfielder Gianluca Busio entered the U.S. lineup for a match at Jamaica as the Americans started their second-youngest lineup ever in a World Cup qualifier. Coach Gregg Berhalter made the minimum number of changes. The pair replaced defender Miles Robinson, suspended for a red card, and midfielder Weston McKennie, suspended for yellow car accumulation. The lineup averaged 22 years, 341 days, behind only the 22 years, 61 days that started last month’s 2-1 win against Costa Rica. Zack Steffen made his third straight start in goal.