Roush Fenway Racing changes name to RFK to add Keselowski

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The addition of Brad Keselowski as part of the ownership group at Roush Fenway Racing means a rebranding of the team. The team will be known as RFK Racing going forward. Keselowski bought into the ownership group this summer and the team unveiled its new name and logos Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The official team name will be Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, known as RFK Racing. The changes include a new organizational logo structure and a rebranding of the team’s flagship No. 6 mark. The stylized change to the No. 6 imagery is the first in two decades.