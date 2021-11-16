Saudis beat Vietnam 1-0 and close in on World Cup berth

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Saudi Arabia has defeated Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi to earn a fifth win from six games in World Cup qualification and an extended lead in Asia Group B from Australia and Japan. The Saudis are seeking a sixth World Cup appearance. Vietnam stays pointless. In Group A, a late Ali Mabkhout penalty earned United Arab Emirates a 1-0 win over Lebanon in Sidon, its first in the stage. It was enough to move the team that qualified for its first and only World Cup in 1990, above Lebanon and into third place. But Iran and South Korea already look like they have the top two spots sewn up.