Zhou becomes F1’s first Chinese driver with Alfa Romeo

HINWIL, Switzerland (AP) — Zhou Guanyu will become the first Formula One driver from China after signing with Alfa Romeo next season. Zhou steps up from Formula Two and will partner Valtteri Bottas when the 10-time race winner moves from Mercedes for next season. Zhou is second in the F2 standings. Zhou’s arrival comes as F1 attempts to boost its growth in China. The country has had a grand prix since 2004 but wasn’t able to host in 2020 or 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.