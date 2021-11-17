Skip to Content
Balanced Hawks win 3rd straight game, beating Celtics 110-99

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins scored 20 points, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter had 19 apiece and the Atlanta Hawks won third straight game with a 110-99 victory over the Boston Celtics. The Celtics missed a chance to climb above .500 for the first time this season. Trae Young chipped in with 18 points and 11 assists as the Hawks used a balanced attack to overcome a 34-point performance by Jayson Tatum. The Hawks were up by double digits most of the second half and never seriously challenged by the visiting team. 

