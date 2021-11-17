Blue Jays lefty Robbie Ray bounces back, wins AL Cy Young

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

Toronto Blue Jays lefty Robbie Ray has won a most improbable AL Cy Young Award, bouncing back from taking a rare pay cut after a dismal season to capture pitching’s top prize. Ray became the first Toronto pitcher to earn the honor since the late Roy Halladay in 2003. Ray got 29 first-place voters in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole got the other top vote and finished second and Chicago White Sox righty Lance Lynn was third. Ray topped the majors with 248 strikeouts.