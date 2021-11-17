Croatia defender Josip Stanisic tests positive for virus

MUNICH (AP) — Croatia says defender Josip Stanisic has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing for his country’s national team. German club Bayern Munich says he is in isolation at home and was fully vaccinated. Stanisic came off the bench for the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Russia on Sunday. The result earned Croatia a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. It was the 21-year-old right back’s third game for Croatia.