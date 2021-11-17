FIFA politics a new challenge for Ellis over biennial WCups

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis says she hopes the politics of men’s football doesn’t impact the decision whether to have biennial women’s World Cups. Resistance has grown to FIFA’s plans, driven by concerns in men’s football with European officials bemoaning limited consultation. But Ellis tells The Associated Press that people should “put politics aside right now, and let’s look at what actually affects and changes lives.” Ellis is leading FIFA’s technical advisory group for women’s football. She says national team competitions do more to grow the game than domestic leagues at the moment.